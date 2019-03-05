Image copyright Getty Images

China's extraordinary economic boom is finally cooling. And it's locked into a damaging trade war with the United States. Is the Chinese economic miracle grinding to a halt?

If so, what will be the impact on the global economy? Could it even trigger another financial crisis? What do China's slowing growth rate, high debt levels and struggling currency mean for the daily lives of its one billion people, and for those in Hong Kong and around the rest of the world?

