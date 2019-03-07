Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Perry also appeared in films such as The Fifth Element

Filming on Riverdale resumed on Wednesday after it shut down for two days following the death of Luke Perry.

The actor, who played Fred Andrews in the Netflix drama, died on Monday after suffering a stroke five days earlier.

The show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, said Wednesday's episode and all future episodes would be dedicated to Perry.

Perry's character had a prominent role in Wednesday's episode, comforting his on-screen son after he'd been stabbed.

At the end of the episode, the 14th of the third series, an in memoriam card came up with Perry's name and the years of his birth and death (1966 - 2019).

According to Deadline Hollywood, the writers are believed to have been re-working the scripts for the remaining couple of episodes from season three following Perry's death.

Perry's fanbase stretched across the generations, thanks to both Riverdale and Beverley Hills, 90210, the 1990s hit series in which he played heartthrob Dylan McKay.

He also starred in television show Oz, as well as films including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds and The Fifth Element.

