Mina, a member of K-Pop group Twice, will not take part in their next world tour because of mental health concerns.

A statement from the girl band's team said: "Mina is currently struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing on stage."

They added that they were "consulting with several medical professionals to verify the cause in detail".

The nine-strong South Korean group will head to the USA for a series of gigs, but no UK dates are yet scheduled.

"After extensive discussion with Mina and members of Twice, we have decided that Mina's current condition requires additional treatment, professional measures, and sufficient resting," the statement went on.

The hashtag #GetWellSoonMina is trending worldwide, and Billboard's K-Pop correspondent Tamar Herman wrote on Twitter: "Oh no, poor Mina... Anxiety is a terrible thing to deal with, but it sounds like they're looking into options to help her face the struggle. I hope that she's alright."

Elsewhere, another K-Pop star has announced he is to separate from his band due to his "own problems".

Super Junior's most controversial member, Kangin, returned to Instagram to inform fans of his decision to call it a day and apologised to his bandmates for any trouble caused down the years.

The 34-year-old was an original member of the ever-changing line-up from back in 2005. But he has been on hiatus in recent times following two violations for driving under the influence and his alleged involvement in a physical altercation with his girlfriend while intoxicated.

"I've always felt that I needed to come to this decision as soon as possible," he wrote, "but due to the kind hearts of those who cheer me on unchangingly as well as my label's staff despite my faults, I was not able to summon the courage, and I also felt I was not in a situation where I could decide blindly on my own.

"However, due to my own problems," he added, "I had to watch my members suffer misfortunes that they should not have had to face, and I've come to the decision that I cannot delay it any longer."

Managers SM Entertainment confirmed he would remain as one of their artists but said they "have decided to respect Kangin's decision to leave the group voluntarily".

The remaining 10 members of Super Junior - who were 13 at one point - will continue without him.

Fans have been posting their reaction to the news of the K-Pop veteran's departure online.

