Image copyright Getty Images

A section of beach in the Philippines has been closed after footage of a tourist allegedly burying a nappy in the sand went viral.

The 100-metre section of Boracay beach was closed off on Wednesday and will re-open within 72 hours, pending the results of water samples.

Footage of the incident has caused outrage online.

Last year, Boracay island was closed to tourists for six months following concerns over its environmental health.

The video, posted to social media on Tuesday, showed a female tourist burying an object in the sand at a section of the beach known as station one.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat confirmed that the section had been closed off and should be reopened within 48 and 72 hours.

She told ABS CBN news: "Swimming is restricted temporarily while we do the cleanup and try to trace where the diaper was buried. The area is now being dug."

Authorities are now attempting to locate the tourists in the video and file charges for the violation of an environment ordinance.

Many people on social media have called for tourists to respect the island.

Last year President Rodrigo Duterte said it was turning into a "cesspool" before shutting the island down for six months.