A Brexit deal is now 'touch and go', says Johnson

Image copyright Reuters

Boris Johnson has said the chances of a Brexit deal are "touch and go" - having previously said the odds of a no-deal Brexit were "a million to one".

In a BBC interview at the G7 summit in France, he said it "all depends on our EU friends and partners".

When pressed on the chances, he said: "I think it's going to be touch and go. But the important thing is to get ready to come out without a deal."

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said the UK will leave the EU on 31 October.

Asked if people would still be able to get their medicine if there was a no-deal Brexit, the prime minister said: "That is certainly a guarantee that we can make."

But he added: "I do not want at this stage to say there won't be unforeseen difficulties."