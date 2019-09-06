Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Find your voice with BBC Young Reporter

This competition is open for entries from 08:00 BST on Monday 9 September - any story submissions entries received before this time will not be judged.

The BBC is looking for young people aged between 11 and 18 who want to report on a story or issue which is important to their life or the world around them.

The BBC Young Reporter Competition gives young people like you a unique chance to tell your story on TV, radio, online or on social media with the help of BBC journalists, producers and programme makers.

It could be something that is relevant to your life, or that of your family and friends, or it could be something that affects the wider world we live in - but which your own experience or reporting of can offer a unique perspective.

To enter, you need to send us an outline of the story idea USING THIS FORM before the closing date, Saturday 26 October 2019.

You can also send your story suggestion to us in Welsh here.

The most original and interesting stories will be put in front of a panel of presenters, reporters, senior editors and producers from programmes and platforms such as Newsbeat, Newsround, The One Show and BBC Three.

They will choose the most unique and powerful stories - which will be made with the winning entrants and will be broadcast by the BBC on either TV, radio, online or social media platforms. There will be national and regional winners so there are plenty of opportunities for you to get your story shared!

HOW TO ENTER

You can either write, record or film yourself telling us about this. Don't worry too much about the style or the format at this stage and remember we don't want the finished story - just an outline of what it is about.

There are two categories - My Life and Our World. There are two age groups for each of these depending on whether you are aged 11 to 15 or 16 to 18. Just enter one category.

"My Life" must be an original personal story, about you or someone you know (you'll need their permission). It needs to be a story which has not been widely covered before. You will be expected to show how you would report on the wider context of the story, balancing any views and issues, and - if relevant - show how reporting it could raise wider awareness, and why this is important to you.

"Our World" must be an original story around an issue or topic that is relevant to the world today. It needs to be an idea which has not been widely covered before, or offer a unique young person's perspective on the subject. The story does not need to be about your life or anyone in your world, but you must be able to show how the reporting of the story will offer a new or alternative angle, and why you reporting it will be unique.

All stories which reach the shortlist stage will be checked prior to final judging to make sure they are factually true and accurate and legally sound. So make sure yours is!

Parental permission is needed before you can enter, and if your story is about a sensitive topic, such as your health, your religion or your sexuality, then please get your parent/guardian to email us BEFORE you enter at youngreportercompetition@bbc.co.uk so we can offer the relevant advice and support.

Stories will be judged on editorial merit - that means the strength of story, originality, and the personal story or background around it. Judges will be looking for a range of diverse stories from across the UK.

TIPS FOR ENTERING

Remember we are looking for powerful personal stories and ideas related to subjects not usually broadcast on the BBC. They must be true.

The story must be original and about an issue or a personal experience or insight which has not been widely reported about before and/or reflects the life of the contributor or their friends and/or family. You should state why you think you reporting the story or issue will bring a unique perspective to it, but also how you would widen your report to look at the issues around the subject.

Each entry will need to answer the following question: Why do you want to share your story and what would it mean to you to share your story. That's to give us a bit of background about why you want to tell this story, what it means to you - why it is relevant to you and your life.

Remember we don't need the finished story, it is just the outline of it we want to hear about - so don't worry too much about how it is written or recorded.

To inspire you, here are some of the stories from last year's competition:

Annabelle shared her experience of having the menopause as a teenager.

Tayla's story explored the issue of organ donation after the death of her own mother and realising she had helped others through the donation of her organs. It was featured on BBC Radio 5 Live and you can watch her report on The One Show here.

Rhys's story was about his love for boxing and how his disability hasn't stopped him getting involved in the sport. He produced his report with BBC Breakfast.

Tia interviewed her mum about having an addiction and it featured online and on radio for BBC Newsbeat.

You can see and hear all the stories by previous finalists here.