Image caption Jane Dodds said the Prime Minister needs to take "no deal off the table"

The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats called for the prime minister to ensure that a no-deal Brexit cannot happen before her colleagues back his demand for a 12 December election.

Jane Dodds's party is calling for an election three days earlier.

Boris Johnson will press again for a election on Tuesday after MPs again rejected his request for a snap vote.

Ms Dodds denied opposition splits after Plaid Cymru said a Brexit extension should be used for an EU referendum.

The bulk of Wales' MPs either voted against or stayed away from taking part in a vote on whether the UK should hold a fresh general election on Monday night.

Because two-third's of the Commons did not support Mr Johnson's motion, it did not pass. Of Wales' 40 MPs, only the six Welsh Tories supported the PM.

It comes after the EU's remaining states agreed to delay Brexit until 31 January unless a Brexit deal is passed by MPs earlier than that.

On Monday night the PM stated that his government will seek a different avenue for bringing about an election, which will require a simple majority by passing a bill.

It comes after the Lib Dems and the SNP has proposed a similar plan, but with an election on 9 December instead.

Ms Dodds said the Lib Dems need to see the detail before they agree to the UK government plan.

"But what we're clear about is that any bill presented by Johnson or anybody has to have no deal Brexit taken off the table," she said.

"We perhaps don't trust him, but we need to make absolutely sure that a no-deal Brexit is off the table. And that's what we're looking for."

Explaining the 9 December date, she said: "We know that having it slightly earlier would mean that would have the opportunity for students to vote. After all it is their future.

"What's very clear as a red line is doing every we can to stop Brexit, and in this period making sure no deal Brexit is off the table."

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said a general election "does not solve the Brexit crisis".

She called on her colleagues that back a "People's Vote" - a further referendum on the UK's status in the European Union - to "now stand up and be counted".

"Today, reality collided with his fantasy Brexit and he was forced to accept an extension to the process," she said. "If the Prime Minister is so confident in Brexit, surely he doesn't fear putting it to the people?"

Most Labour MPs stayed away from the vote on Monday night - effectively abstaining.

Ms Dodds and Plaid's four MPs voted against the government motion.

They were joined by Labour MPs Tonia Antoniazzi, Ann Clwyd, Anna McMorrin, Albert Owen, Owen Smith and Jo Stevens.