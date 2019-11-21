Labour's manifesto plans are 'Remain-compliant'

Image copyright Getty Images

A key question for Labour's election manifesto is the extent to which its plans are compatible with staying in the European Union, a possible outcome of its policy to hold a new referendum on its deal.

I'm told that everything in the manifesto is compatible with a Remain result, or indeed either result - of a referendum that a Labour Government promises to hold in the first half of next year.

In the 2017 manifesto, some elements of the party's nationalisation plans were believed to be incompatible with staying in either the Single Market or the EU.

This message was indicated to the Labour leadership by top civil servants at the time.

This time the plans are all Remain-compliant, and some due diligence has been done on this basis. It is not considered by those who have seen it to be a "Lexit manifesto", a reference to a left wing campaign for Brexit focussing on for example, breaking EU state aid rules.

Other elements of the manifesto could, however, be tested by EU law. For example Labour's manifesto plan to ban imports of foie gras on animal cruelty grounds.

Such a "quantitative restriction" could breach Article 34 of the EU Treaties, but might also be allowed for under Article 36 on animal health. The government has said such a ban would only be legally possible after Brexit.

This plan, and other elements of Labour's manifesto, may be challengeable under EU law, and ultimately face cases at the European Court of Justice. But Labour's position is that its manifesto would be consistent with a decision next year to remain.