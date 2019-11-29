The BBC election debate privacy notice

Thank you for submitting an application to be an audience member on The BBC Election Debate.

Your trust is very important to us. The BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we collecting your personal information?

The BBC has to make sure it is reflecting a range of opinions in its programmes and it is for this reason why we are collecting information about you: It is important we have an audience which reflects the views of the wider voting public.

This information is also collected so that we can contact you if you are chosen to be an audience member and so we can provide any reasonable adjustments if you are disabled.

What information are we collecting?

The BBC will collect and process the personal information that you have provided to us about yourself. There are two types of personal information: personal data and special category data. Special category data is still personal data, but its processing by the BBC requires the BBC to follow additional compliance steps.

The personal data is:

Name

Address

Occupation

Age

Mobile number or landline number

Email address

Public social media account details

Gender

The BBC will also collect and process certain special category data about you. The special category data is:

Ethnicity

Disability status

Political opinion/past and current political activity

Trade Union Membership

Religion

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal information. This means that the BBC decides what your personal information is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of any doubt, your personal information will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

What is the lawful basis for processing?

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal information is the performance of its public task. The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to serve all audiences with content which informs, educates and entertains.

The BBC processes your special category data, such as political views, ethnicity and disability status (if applicable) on the lawful basis that processing is necessary for reasons of substantial public interest. This is because the BBC has a regulatory duty to present news with due impartiality. The obligation to demonstrate impartiality includes political broadcasting.

Do we share your personal information with Third Parties?

The BBC will share your data with a third party polling company who is acting on our behalf in order to select audience members for the debate.

Retention Period

The BBC will retain your personal information until 1 January 2020. At which point your personal information will be deleted.

Your Rights and how to contact us

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or if you wish to contact the BBC to exercise your rights of access to, and/or rectify, erase, object to or restrict processing of your personal data, please contact us via post or email at DataProtectionEnquiries@bbc.co.uk

Should you wish to contact the BBC's Data Protection Officer, you can do so by post or via email at dpa.officer@bbc.co.uk

If you wish to raise a complaint with the BBC about the way it has handled your personal information and you are dissatisfied with the BBC's response, you are entitled to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority. In the UK, the supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which can be contacted at: https://ico.org.uk/concerns

Additional information

If you hear nothing from us please assume that on this occasion your application has not been successful.