UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 642 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 358 203 48 11 8 14
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

General election 2019 results: Your questions answered

  • 13 December 2019
After just over six weeks of election campaigning, it's all over and the results are coming in.

As the country begins to learn the outcome of Thursday's poll, we want to hear from you.

Send us your questions relating to the election results by using the form below.

We'll gather a selection of your questions for our experts at BBC News and do our best to answer as many as possible.

Your questions answered:

What is your question about the election results?

