Image copyright Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation Image caption A 12-strong rescue team had to battle "horrendous" downpours and gales to save the group from Tryfan in the Ogwen Valley

A group of climbers have been saved from 3,000ft (914m) up in an 11-hour overnight rescue in rain and gales.

A helicopter and a 12-strong rescue team plucked the four walkers off a popular Snowdonia mountain in "horrendous conditions" on Saturday.

The group became stuck near a difficult rock climb on the slopes of Tryfan in the Ogwen Valley, near Bangor.

The climbers "only had two small torches" and voice contact was "impossible" due to the poor weather.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team located the party "tucked into a crevice" about 230ft (70m) below the Eastern Traverse using a smartphone app.

The group had set off at about noon on Saturday hoping to climb Tryfan's North Gully in Conwy county but changed their plans as the weather deteriorated.

Image copyright Terry Hughes/Geograph Image caption Tryfan in Snowdonia is regarded as one of the best climbing spots in the UK

The four crossed steep and dangerous ground before becoming stuck in the area of Grooved Arete.

"The first casualty hauled up was not in a great condition so was immediately walked down by two team members while the rest of the group were being hauled up," said the Ogwen team on their website.

"At this point there was a brief weather window when the coastguard helicopter was able to fly in and extract the group and team members."

A fifth member of the climbing party, who split up from the rest of his group, also called for help after he became "lost in the dark".

He sparked a search after calling police but was found eventually found after he "bumped into one of the search groups".