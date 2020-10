Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption Prof Boyne has been principal and vice chancellor of the University of Aberdeen since August 2018

The principal and vice-chancellor of Aberdeen University has apologised for any concern caused over a trip he made to a locked down part of south Wales.

Prof George Boyne said he made the trip from Scotland on Friday to see a consultant for a private health matter.

Student newspaper The Gaudie said his actions were in "stark contrast" with university rules which threaten "robust action" for those breaking Covid rules.

Prof Boyne said police had told him no action would be taken against him.

South Wales Police has been asked to comment.

Under the rules for locked down counties of Wales, nobody is able to enter or leave the area without a "reasonable excuse".

Exemptions include to seek medical assistance.

In a statement, Prof Boyne said: "On Friday I travelled down to Wales for a private health matter, to see a consultant I have been seeing for some time.

"For the purposes of the visit I have been staying at our house in Wales which is occupied by our son.

"As I have reduced immunity, it felt like the safest option to be in our house, rather than in a hotel.

"It has been suggested to me that this may be not be in line with local guidance."

He added: "I sincerely apologise for any concern this may cause."

He said he had informed the senior governor of the University of Aberdeen.

Esther Robertson, senior governor at the university, said she would consult with fellow trustees to consider the full implications of Prof Boyne's actions.

A spokesperson for the University of Aberdeen said Prof Boyne's wife had travelled with him and that he had not yet had the appointment.

How many cases are there at the University of Aberdeen?

The incident management team at the university said there were 107 positive cases within the student population, including university and privately-owned halls of residence and private flats.

A spokesperson said: "The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

"There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission."

Before taking the role in Aberdeen, Prof Boyne had been pro vice-chancellor and head of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Cardiff University since 2012.