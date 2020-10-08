Image caption Dwr Cymru said its crews had attended and were continuing to support affected residents

A high street has flooded following a failure at pumping station.

Dwr Cymru said there was localised flooding on High Street in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, following extreme rainfall on Wednesday night.

It tweeted: "We believe that a power cut temporarily affected the local pumping station", adding that its crews had attended and were continuing to support affected residents.

The pumping station also failed in 2013, flooding 30 homes.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said it had been called to the incident.

More than a thousand businesses and homes were flooded when the county was battered by two storms in February.

'It keeps happening'

Rhondda member of the Senedd (MS) Leanne Wood said: "It is devastating for those affected by yet another flooding event in the Rhondda this year.

Image copyright Tom Wren | Visa Image caption In January, Treorchy's high street was named the best in the UK

"The homes on High Street in Treorci have been flooded previously and some had only just finished repair and renovation work."

She added: "This is no way for people to live; with the constant threat of flooding whenever there is sustained rain.

"The Rhondda has suddenly become flood prone. Despite promises from the council and other authorities about getting to the bottom of the problems, it keeps happening."

"This is why Plaid Cymru are pushing for an independent flood inquiry. There has to be an impartial eye to consider what has happened, why it keeps happening and to find solutions that will reduces the risks of flooding happening - not just now but also for the years to come when we are likely to see more extreme weather due to the climate crisis."