The assassination of a ‘Brave Journalist of Afghanistan’

Dayee was buried on the day he died, in a cemetery plot in Lashkargah. His mother, wife and one-year-old daughter visited the grave after the short burial ceremony. His daughter has lost her father before she can understand that he is gone. She had become quieter since his death, Dawat said. In the evenings now she goes to her grandmother and points to the phone and says one of the few words she has learned: "Dayee." Her name is Mehrabani. Dayee chose it. It means "kindness".