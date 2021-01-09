Covid in Scotland: Tesco staff 'devestated' at deaths of two colleagues
Staff at a Tesco superstore are mourning two colleagues who died after contracting Covid-19.
The supermarket chain confirmed the deaths of two employees at its Greenock branch in Inverclyde.
A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with their families and we are supporting our store colleagues at this difficult time."
The Daily Record reported the man and a woman died within days of one another, leaving colleagues "devastated".
Inverclyde had lower levels of Covid-19 than neighbouring council areas at the start of December but numbers have risen rapidly in recent weeks.
The area has seen cases leap to more than 550 cases per 100,000 population, the highest rate in Scotland.