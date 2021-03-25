Key takeaways from President Biden's first news conference

Biden didn't have much new information to share, an indication that he would prefer the headlines from the press conference to be about other topics. When he did speak on the topic, he blamed Trump for cutting aid to Central American countries that could have address the root causes of humanitarian crisis. He said the surge in entries was cyclical in nature and not a result of immigrants believing he was a "nice guy" who would let them in. He also promised that if the processing of children at the border wasn't improved, he'd start firing people.