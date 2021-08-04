Amber-plus list: Why were extra travel restrictions imposed on France? By Anthony Reuben

There has been criticism of a lack of transparency about the data used to make decisions about travel restrictions.

Labour is calling for the government to publish all the data behind the traffic-light system for England.

The government announced on 16 July that passengers arriving from France from 19 July would still have to quarantine for 10 days, unlike fully vaccinated travellers from other countries on the amber list.

It said this was due to "the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa".

The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) wrote to the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), which advised ministers on the decision, complaining about a lack of transparency in the process.

Tracking variants

The OSR said the JBC had used international data from Gisaid- a website hosted in Germany that promotes rapid sharing of data about coronavirus (including variants).

We don't know exactly when the JBC was looking at the Gisaid data while it was assessing the risk from France but during July the French data was updated.

Sylvia Richardson, chair of biostatistics at the University of Cambridge, says some of the figures from France have been revised downwards.

"At some point, France, in its own reporting, was not distinguishing between mainland France and its territories, such as Reunion," she said.

"That would have made the numbers look high."

She adds that the error was corrected by French authorities on 15 July.

How much of the variant is on Reunion?

Reunion is a French island in the Indian Ocean, about 6,000 miles (9,000km) away from mainland France. If you look at the figures for the last four weeks, 84% of sequenced positive tests in Reunion have found the Beta variant.

Clearly, if those results were included in mainland France (for which the corresponding figure is 0.8%) it would have made a big difference to what the JBC was seeing.

On 29 July, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC News the decision was "based on the prevalence of the so-called Beta variant, in particular in the Reunion bit of France, which of course is away from the mainland".

When it was pointed out that Reunion is a long way away from France, Mr Raab said: "It's not the distance that matters it's the ease of travel between different component parts of any individual country."

Currently, only travellers who have been vaccinated and who have important personal, health or professional reasons that cannot be postponed are allowed to travel from Reunion to France.

Air France is operating two flights a day from Reunion to Paris and there are also direct flights being operated by Air Austral, Corsair and Air Caraibes.

Reunion is on the amber list and given the figures for the Beta variant there, the government's stricter quarantine requirements for France surprisingly do not apply to people arriving from Reunion.

The day after Mr Raab's interview, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC News that it wasn't about Reunion. "It was actually the Beta variants they were picking up from France."

What about other variants in France?

Scientists have questioned why the JBC was so concerned about the Beta variant in the first place.

"I'm not so worried about the Beta variant because it can't compete with the Delta variant," Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia, told Reality Check.

"When you look at countries that had a lot of Beta, as soon Delta came along it started outperforming it."

If you look at this chart of variants in France, you can see how quickly the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, became the dominant variant in France, and that there was relatively little of the Beta variant.

Another thing to bear in mind when looking at the prevalence of variants is that it depends on how much of the genome sequencing required to detect variants is being done.

Look at the figures for weeks beginning 14 June and 21 June, for example, which is the sort of period that might have been available to the JBC when it was advising the government on the amber-plus decision.

In those two weeks, the number of Beta variant samples detected in France almost doubles - but the number of positive tests that were sequenced there increased by a factor of 2.5, which means the proportions of positive tests that showed the Beta variant actually fell.

But again, it must be remembered that these figures are subject to revision, so what we see on the database today is not necessarily what the JBC was seeing.

Mary Gregory, from the OSR, criticised the lack of transparency in the data used by the JBC.

"While the data were publicly available, we do not consider that they were easy to find or clear," she said.