How to sponsor Ukrainian refugees and offer them a UK home By Tamara Kovacevic

BBC News Published 53 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

The government is launching a new "Homes for Ukraine" scheme which will involve people in the UK hosting refugees in their homes. It says it could enable tens of thousands of people fleeing the war in Ukraine to come to the UK.

The scheme will cover Ukrainian refugees who do not have family ties to the UK.

The details of how it will work in practice are expected to be announced by the government later this afternoon.

Who can apply to host a Ukrainian refugee?

People in the UK will be able to apply to host a refugee or refugees through a government website which will go live later today.

You have to be able to host them in your own home or in another property, for at least six months.

Charities, businesses and community groups will also be able to apply.

Those offering to host a refugee will be vetted by the government and Ukrainian applicants will also undergo security checks before they are matched with a host.

The government says there will be no cap or upper limit on the number of Ukrainians who can come under this scheme.

Do you have to know the refugee you want to host?

No, you will not be required to know them in advance.

You don't have to name an individual or a family you want to host when you fill in the form. Once you submit it, you will be matched with Ukrainians who are seeking refugee in the UK.

It is not yet clear how and where the refugees wanting to come to the UK will be able to apply.

Image source, Reuters

How will the scheme be funded?

Households in the UK will be offered £350 a month to open their homes to refugees.

The government has so far not specified whether this is the amount offered to hosts per refugee.

Local authorities will also receive £10,500 in extra funding per refugee for support services, with more for children of school age.

What rights will the refugees have?

Ukrainians welcomed under the scheme will be eligible to work, access state benefits and public services for three years.

Sainsbury's, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are among UK retailers who have offered to employ Ukrainian refugees.

The government has also said it will look at options to provide support to Ukrainian nationals who want to come to the UK with their pets.