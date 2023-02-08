Zelensky in first UK visit since Ukraine invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in the UK today, in his first visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
The UK government said he would meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and make a speech in Parliament later.
It has also announced that British training of Ukrainian forces will be expanded to cover fighter jet pilots and marines.
It's also expected the UK will announce fresh sanctions targeting Russia later.
Plans have been announced to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-standard fighter jets in the future, a key request from Ukraine.
Western countries have been considering how to bolster support for Ukraine, with the country braced for a renewed Russian offensive later this month.
The expansion of the UK's training programme signals a shift, after the UK said it was "not practical" for it to send its aircraft to Ukraine.
Last week, Mr Sunak's spokesman told reporters that British military jets were "extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly".
The UK has already announced plans to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, with Ukrainian troops receiving training in how to operate them.