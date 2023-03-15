Hunt aims to get parents and over-50s back to work
- Published
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has set out plans to get over 50s and parents of young children back to work to get the economy growing again.
He announced a big expansion of free childcare in his Budget and measures aimed at over-50s who have not returned to work after the pandemic.
He claimed the UK would avoid a recession, with inflation forecast to fall by more than half next year.
But Labour accused him of "dressing up stagnation as stability".
In a Budget speech lasting more than an hour, Mr Hunt said: "In the face of enormous challenges, I report today on a British economy which is proving the doubters wrong."
The economy will shrink by 0.2% next year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, which is better than previously forecast and does not, technically, count as a recession.
Inflation is forecast to fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023.
Living standards are still expected to fall by the largest amount since records began, according to the OBR, but the decline will not be as bad as it had forecast in November.
The economy is predicted to return to growth - but house prices are projected to fall by 10% by 2025.
Other Budget measures include:
* Extending support for energy bills at current levels for a further three months
* Charges for people with prepayment meters will be brought in line with those for direct debit customers, saving them £45 a year on their energy bills from July
* Tax on alcohol to go up by 10.1% from 1 August, but duty charged on draught pints to be frozen, to help "the great British pub"
* Tax on tobacco to go up by 2% above inflation