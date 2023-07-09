'I was off my head', says man rescued from Rockall world record bid
- Published
A man who had to be rescued from the tiny North Atlantic isle of Rockall has said he was "off his head" to attempt a world record.
Cam Cameron had hoped to spend 60 days on the uninhabitable rock, 230 miles (370km) west of North Uist, to raise money for veterans charities.
He called for help after 32 days as his tent was being damaged by "terrifying" weather conditions.
The army veteran was rescued by helicopter and taken to Stornoway.
Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Show, Mr Cameron said he had thought following in the footsteps of world record holder Nick Hancock for about 15 years before he attempted the challenge.
Mr Hancock managed 45 days on the isle in 2014.
"It just seemed a really difficult challenge," he said. "I'd followed Nick Hancock during his attempt and I kind of put it to bed - you know, you'd have to be off your head to do something like that.
"And that was me, I was literally was off my head."
Above the water level, Rockall is only 100ft (30m) wide and 70ft (21m) long.
Before embarking on his record attempt in the Outer Hebrides, Mr Cameron, from Cherhill near Calne in Wiltshire, said he had spoken to past record holders as well as fishermen familiar with the waters around Rockall.
The former Gordon Highlander was told he was "mad" to consider the challenge because it was the "roughest place on earth".
Prior to the rescue, Mr Cameron said he had been getting into a routine and had plenty to do - including filming his stay on the isle for a documentary.
He enjoyed spotting minke whales and waving to fishing vessels, adding "there was not a moment I was bored".
But he said he knew "something was up" when the island's many birds disappeared.
"I'd suffered two weeks of storms and it was literally sustained westerlies for 25 knots for two weeks," he added. "I could handle that because I know it can be a dreadful stormy place.
"The waves just continued to mount and mount and mount, until two days before I made the call, I could no longer remain in the accommodation - my kit was being washed away, the webbing and ropes were being worn through with the constant to and fro of the waves."
'Terrifying' conditions
After receiving the distress call at 08:55, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency sent a search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway to Rockall.
Mr Cameron was rescued 10 hours after he called for help - which he said was "one of the toughest decisions" he had made.
"From day one I'd already accepted that and there was kind of no backing out by that stage. I didn't want to let myself down or the team," he said.
But he added: "In the last two weeks there were no fishing vessels because the weather was so rough - and that was hell.
"I don't think there's anything as terrifying as being on that rock - 300 miles from people, 200 miles from the nearest bit of land. It was a lonely time."
Asked what he would say to anyone considering the challenge, Mr Cameron said: "Go for it if that's what you want to do."
However he caveated his enthusiasm saying "be absolutely sure that this is something you want to do - because it's potentially life changing, potentially life threatening".
As for whether he would return himself, Mr Cameron said: "I don't know - that's the plan."