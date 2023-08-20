England defeated by Spain in Women's World Cup
England's wait to win a first Women's World Cup title goes on following defeat by Spain in the final on a heartbreaking evening in Sydney.
The Lionesses, looking to become the first England senior side since the men's team in 1966 to win the World Cup, lost 1-0 to a Spanish side full of flair and creativity.
Spain captain Olga Carmona slotted the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps in the first half, after England's Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield.
England manager Sarina Wiegman has now lost two successive World Cup finals.