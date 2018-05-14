Ex-West Ham player Blair Turgott cleared of gambling fraud

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Blair Turgott denied fraud and converting criminal property

A former Premier League footballer who was accused of gambling £16,000 using a stolen card has been found not guilty.

Blair Turgott faced a retrial on one charge after a jury failed to reach verdicts on two charges - fraud and converting criminal property.

The ex-West Ham winger who is now signed to Maidstone was cleared of converting criminal property.

Mr Turgott, 23, from Bromley, south east London, was not retried on the fraud charge at Southwark Crown Court.

Prosecutors asked for the charge to lie on file.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Blair Turgott made one first-team appearance for the Hammers and is now signed to Maidstone

