Bristol City's training ground plan prompts safety fears

Safety concerns have been raised in 300 letters of objection to Bristol City Football Club's plans for a new training ground.

Bosses at a next door golf club say it would mean the redesign of two holes to protect players from balls flying over the boundary.

The club's plan for its base in Failand, north Somerset, includes a 500-seat floodlit show pitch.

Club bosses say the plans are crucial for developing "home grown talent".

North Somerset Council has recommended the ground for approval despite it being in a green belt.

Up to 200 people have sent letters of support for the proposals, which will provide a stadium for the under-23s that also includes two full-size pitches and two training areas.

The 14-acre site is surrounded by other sports clubs, including Bristol Cricket Club, Firebrand Hockey Club, Bristol Grammar School playing fields - and Long Ashton Golf Club.

Golf club chair Sunil Kakar said: "Our concern is for the safety of Bristol City, we don't want golf balls going over the boundary.

"We're not against the development, we just don't think it's appropriate in its current form.

"Many people here support City and want them to do well but that shouldn't be at the expense of another sport."

'Critical to development'

The golf club has proposed changes to its 12th and 13th holes.

Other club members have objected to floodlights, players shouting during their rounds or landscaping changes to the course.

The Robins currently share facilities with Queens Elizabeth's Hospital School on Clevedon Road.

A statement from Bristol City said: "Having both the academy and first team on one site is critical to the youth development and the pathway from youth team recruit through to professional player.

"Merging these uses together within one facility is intended to engender a progressive tiered development structure within the football club and benefit local home grown talent."