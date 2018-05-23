Cambridgeshire Cats American football player was an 'amazing man'

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Cats Image caption Charles Mack played for Cambridgeshire Cats and the Bedfordshire Blue Raiders

Tributes have been paid to an American football player who died from a "suspected heart attack" during a practice session.

Father-of-three, Charles Mack, 36, from Bedford, played for Cambridgeshire Cats and previously the Bedfordshire Blue Raiders.

His club described him as its "brother and friend" as a "truly amazing man".

He was taken ill while on the side lines of a game at Coldham's Common in Cambridge on Sunday.

He was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital but died later.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Cats Image caption The head coach of the Cambridgeshire Cats said Mr Mack was a "huge character"

A joint statement between the British American Football Association and the Cambridgeshire Cats said: "Charles Mack, tragically died after suffering a suspected heart-attack during a training session this weekend.

"He had been a valued, and much-loved member of the team since 2013."

His club said he was a "loving husband to his wife Elizabeth and wonderful father to their three beautiful children Ayisha, Charles Jr and Alana.

"The outpouring from the football community both in the UK and beyond has been overwhelming and words cannot convey how much he will be missed," it added.

Image copyright Geograph/Hugh Venables Image caption Mr Mack was practising at Coldham's Common on Sunday when he was taken ill

Martin Cockerill, the chair of the British American Football Association (BAFA) said he offered "condolences to Charles' teammates, friends, and family".

He said: "We will continue to work with the club to support them during this extremely difficult time.

"We all request that Charles' wife, and three children are given the privacy they require."

Mr Mack will be honoured at the next home game of the Cats on 17 June against Wembley Stallions, his club said.