Rugby match handover for City of Culture

Image caption Coventry is to be the UK's City of Culture for 2021

The title of City of Culture has been handed from Hull to Coventry in a celebration event.

The Lord Mayor of Hull officially passed on the mantle to Coventry's Lord Mayor at an event at Butts Park Arena.

It took place just before Coventry Rugby's match against Hull Ionians in the National League One.

Coventry was chosen to be the UK's City of Culture for 2021 in December, taking over from Hull which held the title in 2017.

The title is awarded every four years.

The event also saw Coventry Rugby complete their title-winning National League One campaign.

