England international Danny Cipriani charged with nightclub assault

Image caption Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps in the summer

England rugby international Danny Cipriani has been charged with common assault after an incident at a Jersey nightclub.

The Gloucester fly-half was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday on Mulcaster Street in St Helier.

Police said he had been charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on licensed premises.

The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody until a hearing on Thursday.

He had been on the island with his club during a pre-season tour.

Gloucester Rugby Club said they were "aware of the incident" and would make a further announcement in due course.

Cipriani, who moved to Gloucester from fellow Premiership club Wasps in the summer, was due to make his debut with the team on Saturday.

He has played 16 times for England since his international debut in 2008.

Two of those caps came during England's tour of South Africa in June, with Cipriani making his first Test start for almost 10 years in the final match of the series.