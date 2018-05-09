Liverpool-Roma clash: 'Hope in hearts' for Sean Cox

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre

The family of a Liverpool fan injured in an attack before the Champions League semi-final said they have had worldwide support in their "darkest moments".

Sean Cox, 53, sustained head injuries before Liverpool's game at Anfield against Roma last month.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, County Meath, Republic of Ireland, has been in an induced coma since.

His family said he was a "fighter" and were "overwhelmed" by the support.

Mr Cox was attacked outside The Albert pub in Walton Breck Road, next to the ground, less than an hour before the 19:45 BST kick-off on 24 April.

Two Italian men have been charged over the disturbances.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Sean Cox suffered serious injuries close to Anfield stadium on Tuesday evening

Tributes have flooded in from across football, including from the Italian club.

In a statement issued by Liverpool FC, Mr Cox's family said: "There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.

"Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond.

"Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone.

"Sean remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts."

Liverpool beat Roma 7-6 over two legs and will now play Real Madrid in the final.