Doncaster Rovers opens autism quiet room

Image copyright Richard Humphrey / Geograph Image caption The room is located in the family stand at the Keepmoat Stadium

A football club has introduced a "quiet room" to help fans with autism.

The new facility at Doncaster Rover's Keepmoat Stadium was suggested by life-long supporter Katie Blakeman who has the condition.

Ms Blakeman said the large number of spectators and the noise of the crowd can cause anxiety for people with autism.

"If it gets too loud then it's like, 'OK not liking this', but the rest of the time it's great," she said.

The room is located near to the pitch in the ground's family stand. It joins similar facilities at Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Watford.

Ms Blakeman said having access to the room allowed her to manage her condition.

"It's a lot easier because it gives me a chance to sort of get my head together, calm down, and then once I'm calm enough I can go back out and enjoy the rest of the match," she said.