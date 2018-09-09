The Great North Run 2018: In pictures

The streets and skies above Tyneside were awash with colour as thousands took part in the 2018 Great North Run.

About 57,000 people registered to take part in the annual half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields.

As ever, fun-runners followed in the footsteps of the world's elite distance athletes with Sir Mo Farah sealing a record-breaking fifth victory in the men's event.

The Olympian reached the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 26 seconds - while many others had only just crossed the start line back in Newcastle.

Image caption As has become an annual tradition, the Red Arrows soared above the Tyne Bridge as thousands of runners made their way across
Image caption Under grey skies, thousands of runners passed the start line
Image caption Sir Mo Farah made this fan's day by snapping a selfie after sealing his record win
Image caption Pop singer Olly Murs was one of the celebrities taking part
Image caption Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach TV star Vicky Pattinson was among the starters
Image caption Fancy dress runners made a splash with their inventive outfits
Image caption And many saw it as a chance to have some fun while raising money for charity

