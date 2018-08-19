'World's largest' Yorkshire flag unveiled

Image copyright Welcome to yorkshire Image caption Children from Yorkshire Cricket Foundation's beach cricket tournament waved the flag as the Yorkshire cricket team walked on to the pitch to play Worcestershire

A Yorkshire flag measuring 50 square metres has been unveiled.

It was carried by 18 children at Scarborough as Yorkshire walked on to the pitch to face Worcestershire in the County Championship.

Tourist body Welcome to Yorkshire said it had commissioned the world's largest Yorkshire flag as a "special way" to support cricket.

Scarborough Cricket Festival, now in its 132nd year, has been held at North Marine Road since 1876.

Welcome to Yorkshire director Sir Gary Verity said the flag had been made "to honour such an iconic sporting event".

Sir Gary said: "The festival is one of the most important dates on the cricket calendar and always attracts huge crowds to this historic seaside venue.

"It was fantastic to have children from the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation's beach cricket tournament involved and we hope festivals like this will continue to inspire future generations of Yorkshire cricketers."