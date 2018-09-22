Ulster Rugby: Woman makes debut aged 47

Image copyright Bob Given - The Front Row Union Image caption Michelle Gormley McLaughlin playing in the Ulster V Munster match on 9 September 2018.

Michelle Gormley McLaughlin hadn't played a game of rugby until the day of her 40th birthday.

Just seven years later the Londonderry woman has made her debut for the Ulster Ladies' team.

At 47 years old, the lecturer has been taking part in the Interprovincial Championship.

Originally persuaded to try out for the City of Derry rugby team by a work colleague, she played her first competitive game on her birthday.

Seven years later her only regret is that she didn't try it earlier.

"The thing I love most about playing, I think, is a lot to do with the camaraderie of the girls," she said.

"When you're playing rugby it's all of you together all of the time, and I just really like that aspect, the sport just clicked with me.

"While I like the discipline of it, I also appreciate how laid back it can also be, it's a sport that welcomes all shapes and sizes - there will always be some sort of position for you."

Picked for the team

Michelle didn't think there was much chance of being selected to play for Ulster this year, as she was told that the team was closed and not holding any open sessions.

"I was disheartened. Then a couple of months later my sister Kelly, who also plays for City of Derry, phoned me up to tell me that Ulster were looking both of our contact details as they were looking for front-row cover.

"Obviously, I said that was grand, and I gave them my number just thinking nothing of it, and then all of a sudden they got in touch and asked me to travel to Portadown for training on the Wednesday," she said.

Image copyright Ulster Rugby Image caption Michelle travelled from Derry to Portadown every Wednesday night to train with Ulster.

They both went to the training, played a friendly against Connacht and were subsequently picked for the team.

"They called out the name Michelle, and I was looking around because I'd only just met these girls and it was a lot of names to take in, so I was scouting around thinking 'Who else is called Michelle here?' And there was nobody else - it was me," she said.

Mother and daughter team

Michelle believes that age should never be a barrier for sport and her daughter is among one of many who've applied her words of wisdom.

"My daughter Lauryn made her City of Derry debut, and the two of us were playing on the same pitch at the same time, it was brilliant," she said.

"She made some great tackles.

"She was sore after it, but she was amazing, hopefully there's potential there for the future."

Image copyright Chenise Hassan Image caption Michelle's daughter Lauryn (18) on her debut for City of Derry.

"Everybody should just give it a go. The worst thing you can say is "what if?" or "I should have done that.

"If it works - it works. If it doesn't - it doesn't. But hopefully you at least had some fun along the way."