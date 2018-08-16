Rangers fans in clashes with Slovenian riot police

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp

Rangers supporters have been involved in clashes with riot police ahead of a Europa League match in Slovenia.

Footage posted online appears to show baton-wielding officers charging into crowds of fans outside bars in the city of Maribor.

It is not known what sparked the trouble.

Rangers and Maribor drew 0-0 in the second leg of their qualifying third round tie , to send Rangers through 3-1 on aggregate.

They will now join Celtic in the competition's play-off round.