Rangers fans in clashes with Slovenian riot police

Rangers supporters have been involved in clashes with riot police ahead of a Europa League match in Slovenia.

Footage posted online appears to show baton-wielding officers charging into crowds of fans outside bars in the city of Maribor.

It is not known what sparked the trouble.

Rangers and Maribor drew 0-0 in the second leg of their qualifying third round tie , to send Rangers through 3-1 on aggregate.

They will now join Celtic in the competition's play-off round.