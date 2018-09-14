Rugby great Doddie Weir to receive Edinburgh Award

Image copyright ScotlandShop

Rugby great Doddie Weir is to receive a prestigious award from his home city in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sport, charity and Edinburgh.

The former Scotland player will be presented with the Edinburgh Award and have his handprints set in stone at the City Chambers later this year.

He will become the 12th person to receive the award.

He follows in the footsteps of cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and writer JK Rowling.

The award will recognise his rugby career and also his ongoing work with motor neurone disease (MND) charities. He announced he had been diagnosed with the condition in 2017.

'Enormous paw prints'

Edinburgh Lord Provost Frank Ross said: "Doddie is not only an inspiring sportsman but a real champion of MND research, helping to raise awareness through his own foundation and provide much-needed funds towards finding a cure for this disease.

"He is Edinburgh's gentle giant, as well-respected and loved by citizens as much as his peers and rugby fans.

"Doddie really has made an outstanding contribution to sport, to charity and to the capital. The Edinburgh Award is the city's way of recognising all that he has achieved."

Weir, 48, began his professional rugby career at Melrose RFC, before going on to play for Scotland, Newcastle Falcons and the British and Irish Lions.

He said: "I am hugely honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious Edinburgh Award, especially when I see the names of those who have received it before me.

"Edinburgh has been good to me - it's where I was born, I was educated at Stewart's Melville College and began my rugby career here, and of course I have a special connection with Murrayfield.

"The support I have received from all over the world since I shared my diagnosis has been incredible and it has helped drive the work of our foundation forward as we try to raise awareness around motor neurone disease and help find a cure for this devastating disease.

"Edinburgh has been at the forefront of this support, along with the Borders, and I highly appreciate the efforts of everyone. I am determined that together, we will make a difference."

He added: "I would like to thank the Lord Provost for this honour and look forward to adding my enormous paw prints to the others already there at the City Chambers."