Two men stabbed in Ibrox football violence

Two men have been seriously injured in violent clashes before Rangers' Europa League game against Osijek in Glasgow.

The trouble occurred near Ibrox before the second leg of the second qualifying round tie with the Croatian side.

Police said they had been called to Edmiston Drive at its junction with Paisley Road West just after 19:00.

The injured men, aged 24 and 40, are being treated for stab wounds at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Both are in a stable condition.

Police Scotland officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Det Insp Steven Wallace said: "This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely vital anyone with information that could assist with our investigation comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed a disturbance, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to get in touch."