Roads closed for cycle race on last day of Glasgow 2018

A number of road closures have been place across Glasgow on the final day of the European Championships.

The men's cycling road race started at 10:30 and covered four sectors of the city.

Matteo Trentin of Italy crossed the finish line at Glasgow Green to claim the gold medal on Sunday afternoon.

The schedule for day 11 of the games also included gymnastics at the SSE Hydro and the 25km open water swim in Loch Lomond.

The diving schedule concluded in Edinburgh while the golf team medals were being decided at Gleneagles.

A free Celtic Connections concert is being staged in George Square as part of the cultural celebrations which have accompanied the multi-sports event.

More than 360,000 fans have attended the championships which Glasgow is co-hosting with Berlin.

Organisers said around 140,000 tickets were sold and 220,000 people had enjoyed free sport and the event's live sites at George Square and Glasgow Green.

The cycling road race featured reigning World Champion Peter Sagan and European Champion Alexander Kristoff.

Team GB athletes competing included Team Sky members Owain Doull, Chris Lawless, Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe.

But former world champion Mark Cavendish did not take part as he had to withdraw for medical reasons.

The road race started and finished at Glasgow Green with riders completing 16 loops of the course, covering 230km.

The road closures affected four parts of the city, from the west end to the east end, with a phased reopening from 18:30 to 22:00.

In each area parking restrictions were in place so the course could be built and will remain until 23:59 on Sunday.

Colin Hartley, Glasgow 2018 European Championships director, said the road race was a "fitting spectacle" as the tournament draws to a close.

He added: "We are absolutely delighted with the numbers of people attending the championships, whether that is to see the extraordinary sport on offer from across our venues or to enjoy free family activities at our live sites."

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken told BBC Scotland hosting the European Championships had been "fantastic showcase" for the city.

"The atmosphere has been brilliant and visitors to the city have really enjoyed it and gone away with a good impression," she said.

"Glasgow has really put on its best face."

She said the city had the capacity to stage more "world-class events" in the future.

"All of the sporting federations are saying: 'Glasgow is a city that we know we can come to'.

"The facilities are exactly what is needed and also the organisation, and everything surrounding it - Glasgow just does this really, really well."