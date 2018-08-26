'Urban sports' celebrated at youth games in Glasgow

Leading BMX-ers, free-runners and skateboarders from across the UK performed death-defying tricks in the heart of Glasgow this weekend.

They were taking part in the first Youth Urban Games on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal.

About 70 athletes from as far afield as the Netherlands were part of the free one-day event at Speirs Wharf.

Organisers Scottish Canals said it now looks likely to become a permanent fixture in their calendar.

The Youth Urban Games was a key event in the Scotland's Year of Young People 2018 celebrations.

Crowds who turned up to watch the demonstrations on Saturday were also able to take part in free skateboard, parkour and BMX try-out sessions.