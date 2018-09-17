In pictures: Salomon Glen Coe Skyline race

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption Bad weather added to the challenge of finishing the running event in Lochaber's mountains

Two hundred athletes competed in rain and strong winds in the weekend's Salomon Glen Coe Skyline race.

The race's 20-mile (32km) route involved a total ascent of 2,700m (8,858ft) in mountainous terrain, including a scramble up Curved Ridge on Buachaille Etive Mor.

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption The Glen Coe event involved a 20-mile course

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption The route included a scramble up Curved Ridge on Buachaille Etive Mor

It formed part of a festival of Skyrunning based in Kinlochleven.

Spain's Kilian Jornet and American Hillary Gerardi were the first male and female athletes to cross the finish line in the Glen Coe race.

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption Kilian Jornet was the race's fastest male

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption The race's female podium with winner Hillary Gerardi, centre

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption The Glen Coe event featured a total ascent of 2,700m

Kilian said: "I love to do races like this. It was hard and technical, which I like.

"Although the weather made the course wet and slippery and the winds high up were very strong, it was still such fun race.

"To win is a bonus."

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption Tove Alexandersson on her medal-winning run in the Salomon Ring of Steall Skyrace

The Spaniard also won the weekend's Salomon Ring of Steall Skyrace.

Sweden's Tove Alexandersson was the fastest woman in that event.

All images copyright of No Limits Photography.