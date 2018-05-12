North West 200 motorbike influx prompts plea to drivers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of motorbikes are expected to cross Dumfries and Galloway en route to the event

Drivers in south-west Scotland have been asked to take extra care on the region's roads during a major road race in Northern Ireland.

The North West 200 takes place in Coleraine until 19 May.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway said about 3,500 motorbikes would travel through the area en route to the race.

The main roads affected are likely to be the A75 and A77 as riders head to and from the port at Cairnryan to attend the week-long event.

Sgt Doug Millar said: "The peak times for bikes travelling to the race will start on Thursday 17 May, building up to the race on Saturday and Sunday/Monday will see the bikes return through our region.

"A policing plan has been developed over the years to assist the motorcyclists to pass safely through our region and it has proved very successful.

"Once again we will put this plan into operation which will mean increased police patrols all along the A75 and on the A77 roads."

He said a common cause of motorbike crashes was "T-boning" when drivers pulled out of a junction in front of or across the path of an oncoming bike turning right.

"These collisions could be avoided by drivers taking more care," he said.

"Drivers should remember that motorcyclists are much more vulnerable than drivers, especially in wet conditions.

"A driver may walk away from a crash that a motorcyclist would not."

An increased police presence will be on the roads with a focus on accident hotspots and promoting responsible driver and rider behaviour.