No action over Tour O' The Borders cyclist attack claims

Image copyright Other

No action is to be taken over claims that cyclists were attacked during an event in the Scottish Borders.

Participants in last year's Tour O' The Borders alleged they had been confronted by protestors on the route which started and finished in Peebles.

Earlier this year two men - aged 60 and 71 - were charged.

However, the procurator fiscal's office at Selkirk confirmed that, following a review of the evidence, there would be no legal proceedings.

