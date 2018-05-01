Oldest winger in town going strong at 95

Image copyright Bryan Robertson Image caption Easton celebrated his return with a swig of port

A Scottish rugby legend is showing the youngsters how it is done at the age of 95.

Easton Roy is thought to be the world's oldest rugby player, having pulled his boots back on for his birthday - ten years after hanging them up at 85.

The veteran played for Stirling County RFC for 60 years before giving the younger players a chance.

But the winger ran out last Friday in a charity match featuring club legends and current players.

Easton - dubbed "the oldest winger in town" made his swansong at the Golden Oldies World Cup in 2008.

'Battered and bruised'

But he recently declared he wanted a run out at the club's Bridgehaugh home to mark his 95th birthday.

The retired roofer managed the entire 40 minutes and even left a few opposition players battered and bruised before scoring the decisive try to a round of cheers.

Easton said: "It was good fun. I was a bit apprehensive because I've not pulled on my boots for a good while, but I felt alright when I got out on the pitch.

"It was great seeing the old boys and reviving the old memories.

"I keep myself pretty fit in the gym and I go out for a wee jog but nothing beats playing a game of rugby."

Easton, who celebrated after the game by swigging from a bottle of port, added: "I didn't feel the pain until after I sobered up.

"I actually felt quite good on Saturday morning, but on Sunday I needed a couple of baths to soften myself off.

"But I think we'll have another go next year."

'Force of nature'

The match, which raised hundreds of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice, was played by select sides comprising County stalwarts and legends from some of the club's most successful teams of the past.

Image copyright Bryan Robertson Image caption Try hard: Easton scores for his team

Stirling County stalwart Allan Imrie, 43, who organised the match, said: "Easton's a unique force of nature. He still works out and goes for a run every day.

"Some people might have worried about his age and whether he'd hurt himself but he's really unbreakable.

"He was up and down the pitch like a youngster and I can vouch that he's still rock solid in the scrum - it's like scrumming a brick wall."

Easton began playing when he joined the RAF during World War Two. He began his 60-year playing career at Stirling County after he returned home, and starred for the first team for 27 years.

He was a star of the over-35s Golden Oldies World Cup at Murrayfield in 2008. His team, the Baggy Pipers, took on a side containing Scotland legend and former Lions skipper Gavin Hastings.

The same year he was honoured with a "local hero" Stirling civic award at Stirling Castle for his contribution to sport.