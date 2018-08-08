Swastika painted on Tom Jones statue in Pontypridd

Image caption The figures depict some of the most famous sons of Pontypridd, including Tom Jones

Vandals have painted a swastika on a sculpture of Sir Tom Jones.

Graffiti on the figure and on one of Welsh national anthem composer James James on the Treforest Community Route, Pontypridd, was spotted on Tuesday.

The figures pay tribute to famous sons of Pontypridd, and are in a picnic area off a walking and cycling track.

Sustainable transport charity Sustrans, which owns and manages the site, said it was working with the council to rectify the situation.

A spokesman said: "Like local residents we are disappointed to see this vandalism."

When the route opened in 2012, Sir Tom praised them for "looking great and hopefully will be enjoyed by many".

The sculpture stands near to where Sir Tom grew up.

The statue of James James, who co-wrote the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, with his father Evan, was also vandalised.

The statue of John Hughes, whose pottery shop in Treforest has made figures of iconic stars, including the 1970s rugby greats, was untouched.

Image caption The figures stand on a popular walking, cycling and picnic spot

