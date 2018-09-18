Welsh rugby player suffers serious spinal injury

Image copyright Gareth Jenkins Image caption Mathew Parry was playing for Pwllheli RFC against his former club Bethesda RFC

A rugby player has undergone emergency spinal surgery after suffering a serious injury in a Welsh club match.

Pwllheli RFC player Mathew Parry, 35, damaged his neck during the National League game against Gwynedd rivals Bethesda on Saturday.

He has since been released from hospital to recover at home.

Pwllheli's club chairman William Martin said: "The operation was a success [and] stabilised the situation but he remains in a lot of pain."

Mr Parry, a scaffolder, was playing outside-half when he suffered the injury 35 minutes into the game, which was abandoned after the incident.

"I've been involved in rugby for more than half a century and it is just about the worse injury that I have seen," said Mr Martin.

"Mathew said he lost feeling down his left side.

"Fortunately first aiders from both teams were very capable and there was a local Bethesda doctor and our own doctor there, so Matthew received immediate attention."

Mr Parry was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor before being transferred to a trauma unit in Stoke for specialist surgery, which has been deemed a success.

'Early days'

"The use of his left hand is very limited and his speech is very intermittent," said the club's chairman.

The player and club have been sent messages of support from all over the rugby world, including former Wales scrum-half Rupert Moon and ex-Saracens and Namibia flanker Jacques Burger.

The Welsh Rugby Union says it is in regular contact with the club over Mr Parry's condition.

"Our thoughts are with Mathew and his family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time," it said.

The WRU added that, as with all cases of serious injuries, it is "gathering all available information" to establish if it is a disciplinary matter.

In 2008, Neath RFC player Gareth Jones, 28, died after breaking his neck during a league game at Cardiff Arms Park.