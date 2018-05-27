'No evidence' of discrimination at Cottrell Park Golf Resort

Image copyright Lowri Roberts Image caption Lowri Roberts is currently suspended from the club

Accusations that a golf club in the Vale of Glamorgan discriminated against women have been thrown out after a disciplinary hearing.

Lowri Roberts claimed Cottrell Park Golf Resort gave men prime tee times and said the "inequality" was unfair.

But the disciplinary panel said she herself was guilty of bringing the resort's name into disrepute and banned her for a month.

Ms Roberts said she disagreed with the accusation and decision "100%".

The 37-year-old joined the club in St Nicholas in 2014 so she could play alongside her husband.

However, she said she soon realised that men and women competed separately on Saturdays .

Speaking earlier this month Ms Roberts, who has a handicap of 18, said: "It angered me - I thought, 'surely this can't be allowed in this day and age'."

The issue was also raised in the House of Commons.

However, Ms Roberts said she was then suspended from the club after speaking out in the media about the issue.

A disciplinary hearing was held at the resort on 20 May, chaired by Derek Smith, who is general manager at Cottrell Park.

In its findings, the panel said it could find no evidence of gender discrimination, saying that it had an active membership of female golfers and that competitive golf slots were available for women every Saturday morning during prime times.

It said: "Ms Roberts regularly plays competitive Saturday morning golf at the resort during prime times."

The resort had denied the discrimination allegations and said Ms Roberts had "in fact acted in contravention of the terms and conditions of membership of the resort".

In a lengthy statement published on Twitter , she said she had formally responded to disagree with the decision.

"This has been a long saga," she added. "It has been draining and it has made me want to give up golf at times."

