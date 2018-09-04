James Cowton: Man tackles cycle challenge in racer's memory
A man has completed a 12-hour 145-mile (233 km) cycle challenge in memory of his friend who was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Isle of Man.
James Cowton, 26, died during the Southern 100 races in July.
His friend Tom Ramsay cycled up Garrowby Hill in Yorkshire 52 times - equivalent to the height of Mount Everest.
He raised cash for the Rob Vine Fund, which helps motorsport medical services.
The challenge, known as Everesting, sees cyclists repeat a particular climb until they reach 8,848 m (29,028 ft).
Mr Ramsay, of Driffield, was joined by friend Rich Baldwin for the feat, which they described as "way beyond any challenge we had previously undertaken".
Dr David Stevens, of the Rob Vine Fund, said the charity was "immensely grateful" and "James would be incredibly proud".
He added: "It has been an absolutely devastating year for road racing with the loss of a number of well-respected individuals.
"However, it is really heart-warming to see people like Tom and Rich undertaking such activities in order to bring about some good from a terrible situation".