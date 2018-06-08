The latest entertainment headlines from around the globe

June 8 2018

Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61

The TV star was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, while on a TV shoot.
Read the full story

Lily Allen on her demons, divorce and laughter

The pop star tackles divorce and depression on her new album - but the BBC finds her in good spirits.
Read the full story

Rebecca Black on her years of online abuse

Singer says she couldn't stop reading negative comments about her 2011 song Friday.
Read the full story

'Poo fairy' story among 500 Words winners

Evan Boxall's tale is praised for its "brilliantly silly concept" as the contest reaches its conclusion.
Read the full story

What we learned at the Arctic Monkeys' UK comeback

The band mixed up new and old hits as they made their live return at the Royal Albert Hall.
Read the full story

Emmerdale's Isobel Steele on being told to 'flash a bit of flesh'

The 17-year-old says it's disappointing the article was written by a woman.
Read the full story

A Star is Born? Lady Gaga's feature film debut praised

The singer - along with the Glastonbury audience - appear in the new trailer for A Star is Born.
Read the full story

The X Factor: Louis Walsh leaves after 13 'fantastic' years

Walsh says he is "ready to leave" the show, which will see the return of Simon Cowell later this year.
Read the full story

Geordie Greig to be new Daily Mail editor

He will replace Paul Dacre, who is stepping down later this year after 26 years at the paper's helm.
Read the full story

David and Victoria Beckham donate royal wedding outfits to We Love Manchester

David and Victoria Beckham are donating their royal wedding clothes to the families affected by the Manchester bombing.
Read the full story

Ed Sheeran Newcastle concert touted tickets to be refused

Fans who bought from secondary market sites are asked to have tickets checked by concert staff.
Read the full story

Val Kilmer set to make return in Top Gun: Maverick

The actor is understood to be reprising his role as Iceman, while Tom Cruise stars as Maverick.
Read the full story

Michael McIntyre laughs off moped mugging at Dublin show

The comedian tells an audience in Ireland: "I could have done with you, 9,000 Dubliners."
Read the full story

New Prince album announced on 60th birthday

It contains previously unreleased recordings, including early versions of his hit Purple Rain.
Read the full story

Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3

Elle Woods is coming back, 15 years after she last graced our screens.
Read the full story

Daniel Radcliffe to play a fact-checker on Broadway

The Harry Potter star will play a man who has to authenticate writing about a 2002 suicide in Las Vegas.
Read the full story

Hollywood films to find home in Liverpool's former Littlewoods Pools HQ

A major new studio is to open in the former home of the Littlewoods football pools.
Read the full story

Queer Eye stars actually crowned Yass queens

The Fab Five really went all the way to Australia for a Yass queen joke.
Read the full story

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer - what we learned

Five things we learned from the new Spider-Man trailer.
Read the full story

Chantal Joffe: Painting pregnancy and parenthood

From pregnancy to birth, growing up to growing old, Chantal Joffe captures the stages of life.
Read the full story

Donald Glover as Willy Wonka? Fictional characters' changing races

Donald Glover is reportedly in talks to play Willy Wonka, but it wouldn't be the first time a character has changed ethnicity.
Read the full story

Is Ocean's 8 a waste of talent?

Some critics think so.
Read the full story

Killer Joe: Why Orlando Bloom wanted to play a misogynist and a sociopath

The star hopes his new stage role will give him a more "dynamic, dark and interesting" image.
Read the full story

Why we're still into Sex and the City - 20 years on

We couldn't help but wonder... why is the show about Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha still relevant?
Read the full story

Storm over India film on women who 'smoke, drink and have sex'

The film, which features women openly swearing and discussing sex, has divided audiences online.
Read the full story

You're all caught up

Check back later for updates
Visit BBC News