June 8 2018

G7: Trump says Russia should be part of summit

Donald Trump opens another front with members of the powerful G7 group as they meet in Canada.
Jean-Pierre Bemba: Congo warlord's conviction overturned

International Criminal Court upholds Jean-Pierre Bemba's appeal against his war crimes conviction.
Anthony Bourdain: Celebrity chef found dead at 61

The TV star was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, while on a TV shoot.
Austria to shut seven 'political' mosques and expel imams

The government's crackdown mostly targets imams alleged to have Turkish nationalist links.
Muhammad Ali: President Trump moots draft dodging pardon

It would be a purely symbolic gesture as the legendary boxer's conviction was overturned in 1971.
South African company apologises for sexist beer campaign

A South African company came under fire for its brands such as Filthy Brunette and Easy Blonde.
Ghana football head Kwesi Nyantakyi banned by Fifa over 'cash gift'

Kwesi Nyantakyi was filmed apparently accepting $65,000 in cash by an undercover reporter.
US to send 1,600 immigration detainees to federal prisons

The US immigration agency is forced to find extra room after the Trump administration crackdown.
Susanna Feldman murder: Suspect in German teen's killing arrested in Iraq

Failed Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar is suspected of raping and murdering Susanna Feldman, 14.
Kim Trump summit: S Korean reporters arrested over N Korea 'trespass'

Two South Korean reporters are accused of trespassing in the North Korean ambassador's home.
Lullaby written for school-shooting drills

A US school has rewritten "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" as "Lockdown, lockdown, lock the door..."
Airbnb cancels thousands of bookings in Japan

The online home-sharing giant cancels thousands of reservations due to a new law around home-sharing.
Stolen Christopher Columbus letter returned to Spain

After a seven-year hunt, the US returns to Spain a copy of a Christopher Columbus letter from 1493.
Fortnite player first to reach elusive game island

A YouTuber has shown how a glitch in Fortnite let him return to the game's 'spawn island'.
Chinese house demolition halted because of swallow residents

Feathered residents have given an old Chinese house a stay of execution.
Chinese city gets 'smartphone zombie' walkway

A busy Chinese city hopes that a smartphone-only lane will make pedestrians feel safer.
Salah tackle turns up in Syrian law school exam

Exam question asks students to explain why Sergio Ramos cannot face prosecution for his contentious challenge.
Anthony Bourdain tributes celebrate his #MeToo support

After news of Anthony Bourdain's death, fans and friends are sharing memories of the celebrity chef.
The ghost village being reclaimed by nature

Houses on Shengshan island are overgrown with thick green vegetation.
Will the G7 summit be dominated by a trade row?

Why US tariffs on steel and aluminium will cast a shadow over the forthcoming meeting.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Changing men and opening doors

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's comments on US TV have people asking if chivalry is sexist.
Making food crops that feed themselves

Scientists in Vietnam hope 'super bacteria’ could help to feed the world whilst reducing the pollution caused by intensive farming.
Turkey’s Erdogan faces surprise test in tight vote

When President Erdogan called a snap vote the opposition was in disarray, but that has now changed.
Mexico candidate López Obrador thrives on promise of change

The BBC's Will Grant asks people in Iguala why they are planning to vote for the man known as AMLO.
What Nicaragua demonstrators want

A closer look at how the deadly protests in Nicaragua developed and what the demonstrators want.
