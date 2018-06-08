Donald Trump opens another front with members of the powerful G7 group as they meet in Canada.
International Criminal Court upholds Jean-Pierre Bemba's appeal against his war crimes conviction.
The TV star was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, while on a TV shoot.
The government's crackdown mostly targets imams alleged to have Turkish nationalist links.
It would be a purely symbolic gesture as the legendary boxer's conviction was overturned in 1971.
A South African company came under fire for its brands such as Filthy Brunette and Easy Blonde.
Kwesi Nyantakyi was filmed apparently accepting $65,000 in cash by an undercover reporter.
The US immigration agency is forced to find extra room after the Trump administration crackdown.
Failed Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar is suspected of raping and murdering Susanna Feldman, 14.
Two South Korean reporters are accused of trespassing in the North Korean ambassador's home.
A US school has rewritten "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" as "Lockdown, lockdown, lock the door..."
The online home-sharing giant cancels thousands of reservations due to a new law around home-sharing.
After a seven-year hunt, the US returns to Spain a copy of a Christopher Columbus letter from 1493.
A YouTuber has shown how a glitch in Fortnite let him return to the game's 'spawn island'.
Feathered residents have given an old Chinese house a stay of execution.
A busy Chinese city hopes that a smartphone-only lane will make pedestrians feel safer.
Exam question asks students to explain why Sergio Ramos cannot face prosecution for his contentious challenge.
After news of Anthony Bourdain's death, fans and friends are sharing memories of the celebrity chef.
Houses on Shengshan island are overgrown with thick green vegetation.
Why US tariffs on steel and aluminium will cast a shadow over the forthcoming meeting.
Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's comments on US TV have people asking if chivalry is sexist.
Scientists in Vietnam hope 'super bacteria’ could help to feed the world whilst reducing the pollution caused by intensive farming.
When President Erdogan called a snap vote the opposition was in disarray, but that has now changed.
The BBC's Will Grant asks people in Iguala why they are planning to vote for the man known as AMLO.
A closer look at how the deadly protests in Nicaragua developed and what the demonstrators want.