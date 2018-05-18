Going to the wedding

1,200 tickets for the public. 66 million Britons to choose from. Meet three who made the royal wedding guest list.
Jorja Furze, 12
Ambassador for charity Steel Bones
Jorja is wearing one sparkly shoe and one deep pink blade to the wedding. Missing a leg from birth, she now lends an ear to other young amputees. “Someone is going to say something to try to bring you down,” she says, but adds: “I try my best to help.”
Laura Gill, 31
Charity worker and campaigner
The wedding will be hard for Laura - she has autism and learning disabilities - but she’s excited. Invited for her charity work - “I’m non-stop,” she says - she set up The Monday Night Club, a safe but buzzing place for young people like her to meet.
Philip Gillespie, 30
Veteran and charity campaigner
Philip was wounded in Afghanistan, but as he puts it: “The Taliban took a leg, I wouldn't want them to take my life.” Soldiers' charity ABF helped him rebuild and now Philip is their public face. Next stop: The Invictus Games.