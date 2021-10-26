A "highly-dangerous" driver who hit speeds of 90mph through residential areas as he was pursued by police has been jailed.

Ballal Hussain, of Newburn Drive, Tinsley, was recorded at three times the 30mph limit during his bid to escape officers in Sheffield last year.

The driver was initially stopped by South Yorkshire Police about his tinted windows before he sped off.

Hussain denied being the driver of the vehicle but was found guilty of dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The 37-year-old was stopped in the early hours of 27 May 2020 when officers attempted to speak to him about his dark car windows.

He drove off and, during the 15-minute pursuit, zoomed through red lights and used the wrong side of the road.

The disqualified driver told officers he was "drunk" during the incident, which ended when he tried to get out of his car and run away.

Hussain failed to provide a breath or saliva specimen and denied being the driver, police said.

On Friday, a jury convicted him of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was sentenced to six months in prison for disqualified driving, to run concurrently.

South Yorkshire Police's Sgt Jake Broughton said it was "a shockingly irresponsible incident" where innocent members of the public could have died.

"This incident showed an unbelievable disregard for the safety of members of the public who could have got caught up in what happened with tragic consequences," he added.

