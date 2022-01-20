A Holocaust commemoration, usually held in Guernsey each January, will now be held in April or May, to align with Yom HaShoah, the day it is marked in Israel.

It followed a request in 2021 to the Dean of Guernsey from members of the Jewish community to align the dates.

A new working group, including the dean and members of the Jewish community, will now develop plans for this year’s event.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, president of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said: "It was felt that by moving our commemoration to align with the Jewish Yom HaShoah, which takes place in April or May each year, this will give the commemoration a wider audience with a significant multi-faith emphasis."

The Very Reverend Tim Barker, Dean of Guernsey, said: "Aligning with the Jewish community’s wishes felt like the right thing to do."